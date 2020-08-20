Menu

Health

Quebec sees 86 new coronvirus cases, 1 additional death

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 11:39 am
A clown makes balloon-shaped animals for children in the Old Port of Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A clown makes balloon-shaped animals for children in the Old Port of Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec saw an uptick in new novel coronavirus cases Thursday after reporting 86 infections, bringing the total to 61,402.

One additional death related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, was recorded. Authorities say the death did not occur in the past 24 hours but a date was not provided.

To date, the province remains the hardest hit by the pandemic. The health crisis has killed 5,730 people since March.

Increase in number of Quebec parents turning to homeschooling, Ministry of Education says

The number of patients in hospital remained unchanged Thursday at 146. Of them, 25 people are in intensive care, a decrease of one from the previous day.

The most recent data for testing in Quebec shows that 16,226 tests were administered Tuesday.

