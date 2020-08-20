Quebec sees 86 new coronvirus cases, 1 additional death

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec saw an uptick in new novel coronavirus cases Thursday after reporting 86 infections, bringing the total to 61,402.

One additional death related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, was recorded. Authorities say the death did not occur in the past 24 hours but a date was not provided.

To date, the province remains the hardest hit by the pandemic. The health crisis has killed 5,730 people since March.

The number of patients in hospital remained unchanged Thursday at 146. Of them, 25 people are in intensive care, a decrease of one from the previous day.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The most recent data for testing in Quebec shows that 16,226 tests were administered Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement