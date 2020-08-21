Quebec parents file legal challenge against province over back-to-school plan

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Quebec parents has officially filed legal action against the provincial government in hopes of securing a distance learning option for families who don’t want their children to physically attend school this fall amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

The challenge, which includes a motion for a safeguard order, was filed by prominent human rights lawyer Julius Grey on Friday in Quebec Superior Court. It comes as thousands of students are expected to head back to class as early as next week.

Requiring children to attend classes in person violates their parents’ charter rights to make decisions that affect their health and safety, according to Grey.

“Our argument is that fundamental questions of life, death, illness security are ones that belong naturally to the families and not to regulators and that’s what the charter guarantees,” he said Friday.

Sarah Gibson, a mother of two children and one of the plaintiffs behind the legal challenge, said she was “really happy” about filing the motion. She started an online petition calling for changes to the province’s plan.

“The clock is ticking before students start school,” she told Global News.

Quebec’s most recent back-to-school plan only offers an online learning option to children with a medical exemption — although some parents say they have had a hard time securing notes for their kids.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge unveiled the new coronavirus measures for the education system earlier this month, saying it was important for children’s health to return to class.

Global News has reached out to the education minister concerning the legal action, but did not hear back.

In most parts of the province, students forced to stay home at the outset of the pandemic headed back to class in May. In the Greater Montreal area, the epicentre of the COVID-19’s outbreak in the country, the majority of elementary and high schools have not had in-person schooling since mid-March.

Quebec has the highest number of deaths and cases attributable to the virus in the country. Over the past five months, the province has reported 61,495 infections and 5,733 deaths.

— With files from the Canadian Press