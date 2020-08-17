Menu

Education

Lawsuit to challenge Quebec back-to-school plan requiring kids to be in class

By Staff The Canadian Press
FILE PHOTO: A student has her hands sanitized in the schoolyard, as schools outside the greater Montreal region begin to reopen their doors amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada May 11, 2020.
FILE PHOTO: A student has her hands sanitized in the schoolyard, as schools outside the greater Montreal region begin to reopen their doors amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

A lawyer representing a group of Quebec parents says he’s moving forward with a legal challenge aimed at forcing the province to offer remote learning for families who don’t want their children returning to classrooms this fall.

Julius Grey said today the motion he’ll file in Quebec Superior Court later this week or next Monday will argue that requiring children to attend classes in person violates their parents’ charter rights to make decisions that affect life and security.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge repeated Monday that the province will offer online learning resources if a child or someone in their household has a medical condition that puts them at risk of health complications due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: Quebec invests $20M to help students catch up as they head back to school

But he says children without a medical exemption will have to attend classes or be homeschooled.

Grey says parents have many reasons for wanting to keep their children home, and the government can and should provide them that choice without making them pull their children from their normal schools.

He says he’ll seek an emergency hearing on the matter in the hopes of getting a decision in the next few weeks.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
