2 Edmonton McDonald’s close after employees test positive for COVID-19

McDonald’s Canada has closed two more locations in Edmonton after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The fast-food chain said one person who works at the location on 38 Avenue and 34 Street reported a positive test on Friday. McDonald’s said the employee last worked at the restaurant on Aug. 16 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A worker at the McDonald’s location at Webber Greens Drive also tested positive on Friday, according to the company.

McDonald’s said in both cases, crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine.

McDonald’s Canada said both locations will undergo a thorough cleaning before they reopen.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” McDonald’s wrote in a news release.

“We are working to ensure our timeline to reopen happens as quickly and safely as possible, as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities.”

Last Sunday, a McDonald’s on St. Albert Trail was also shut down after an employee there reported testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

