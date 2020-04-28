Menu

Canada

McDonald’s Canada to start importing beef over supply concerns amid COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2020 4:53 pm
Updated April 28, 2020 4:56 pm
Coronavirus: What closures and restrictions on Canada’s 2 largest meat packing plants means for the cattle industry
Coronavirus: What closures and restrictions on Canada’s 2 largest meat packing plants means for the cattle industry

McDonald’s Canada says it will start importing beef as Canada’s beef supply chain struggles to meet current demand amid COVID-19.

The restaurant chain, which prides itself on using only Canadian beef, says in a statement that its change in policy is due to limited processing capacity at Canadian suppliers, such as a Cargill Inc. plant near High River, Alta.

READ MORE: Cargill plant shutdown does not mean COVID-19 risk is contained: High River mayor

Cargill has shuttered operations temporarily after a worker died from the COVID-19 coronavirus and hundreds of other employees tested positive.

McDonald’s says in a statement it will start sourcing beef from its pre-approved suppliers and facilities outside of Canada effective immediately.

Ranchers feel the pain of low cattle prices while consumers told not to expect deals on beef during COVID-19 pandemic
Ranchers feel the pain of low cattle prices while consumers told not to expect deals on beef during COVID-19 pandemic

However, it will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports.

Story continues below advertisement

The company says it is also temporarily removing its Angus burgers from menus in Canada _ though restaurants may sell them until supplies run out.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
