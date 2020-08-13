Menu

Canada

McDonald’s returns to 100% Canadian beef after COVID-19 supply chain issues

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2020 12:25 pm
McDonald's Canada says it will return to sourcing only Canadian beef in September.
McDonald's Canada says it will return to sourcing only Canadian beef in September. Courtesy of McDonald's Corp. via AP

McDonald’s Canada says it will return to sourcing only Canadian beef in September after having to import beef temporarily due to COVID-19.

The fast-food chain said in late April it would import beef from pre-approved suppliers and facilities outside the country due to limited processing capacity at Canadian suppliers.

The news came after an outbreak forced the temporary shutdown of a Cargill processing plant near High River, Alta.

Free face masks available to Albertans at some fast food drive thru windows
Read more: Canadian meat-packing industry looks to make big changes following COVID-19

McDonald’s says more than 80 per cent of its beef supply continued to come from Canadian sources on average during this time.

McDonald’s Canada started using only Canadian beef in 2003.

It primarily comes from ranches and farms in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: COVID-19 in Brooks: How a small Alberta city faced one of Canada’s most virulent outbreaks

© 2020 The Canadian Press
