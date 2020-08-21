Alberta man killed in collision north of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP said an Alberta man was killed in a single-vehicle collision north of Edmonton Friday afternoon.

Redwater RCMP said reports indicate a fuel tanker truck was traveling north on Highway 63 near Township Road 622 in Thorhild County when one of its tires blew, causing the vehicle to lose control and rollover.

READ MORE: 10-year-old girl from Edmonton killed in Highway 16 crash near Jasper

The driver and lone occupant of the truck died at the scene, police said.

Police have not released the victim’s identity but said he was a 28-year-old man from Boyle, Alta.

READ MORE: 2 dead, 5 hospitalized after pickup truck collides with SUV north of Edmonton

The area around the fatal collision was restricted to traffic for several hours as RCMP conducted an investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

1:44 Vigil held to honour sisters killed in Highway 63 crash Vigil held to honour sisters killed in Highway 63 crash