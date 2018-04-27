Driver of pickup truck airlifted to hospital after vehicle collides with semi-truck on Highway 63

The driver of a pickup truck was airlifted to hospital on Friday after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck near the hamlet of Newbrook, Alta. on Friday.

The RCMP said officers were called to Highway 63 near Township Road 622 for a two-vehicle crash. The only person in the pickup truck was a female who was transported to hospital via a STARS Air Ambulance helicopter with serious injuries. The only person in the semi-truck was a male driver whom police said was not injured. Police did not release the ages of either driver.

Traffic was rerouted to Highway 831 for several hours but as of Friday night, the north lane of Highway 63 had been reopened to alternating traffic.

Police said a cleanup crew was called to the scene because diesel spilled as a result of the crash. The RCMP said it was unable to say how much fuel spilled but said the semi-truck was hauling the diesel.

The RCMP said it is investigating what led up to the crash.

Newbrook is located about 110 kilometres north of Edmonton.