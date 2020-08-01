Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

2 dead, 5 hospitalized after pickup truck collides with SUV north of Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 2 north of Edmonton on Friday that killed two people and sent five more to hospital.

Officers with the Westlock RCMP detachment responded to the crash, north of Nestow, at 2:44 p.m., police said in a news release issued Friday night.

According to RCMP, a pickup truck was headed north on the highway when it collided with an SUV headed south.

“The truck appears to have crossed into the southbound lanes,” RCMP said.

Two people in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene while a third person in that vehicle was taken to hospital. Police did not provide details about the victims other than to say the people who died were both females.

Four people were in the pickup truck and all were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“The RCMP collision analyst attended to conduct a scene examination,” police said. “The cause of the collision remains under investigation.”

Police said that while officers had already left the scene Friday night, tow trucks were expected to continue moving debris away from the scene until about 11:30 p.m.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPCollisionFatal CrashTrafficFatal Collisiondeadly crashHighway 2 CrashWestlock RCMPDeadly collisionDeadly Highway 2 crashHighway 2 crash north of Nestow
Flyers
More weekly flyers