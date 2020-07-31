Leduc RCMP investigate after pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 2

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Leduc, Alta., say a pedestrian was killed on Friday while walking on Highway 2.

According to police, the victim was hit while in the northbound lanes of the highway at around 1:15 a.m.

In a news release, RCMP say a preliminary investigation suggests she was hit by more than one vehicle.

Read more: 2 men found injured in Leduc after RCMP respond to report of shots fired

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said. No one else reported injuries.

RCMP aren’t releasing the identity of the victim pending notification of her next of kin.

The crash caused traffic in the area to be re-rerouted as RCMP investigate.

Story continues below advertisement