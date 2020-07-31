Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Leduc RCMP investigate after pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 2

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 8:53 am
File: A photo of an RCMP vehicle.
File: A photo of an RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

RCMP in Leduc, Alta., say a pedestrian was killed on Friday while walking on Highway 2.

According to police, the victim was hit while in the northbound lanes of the highway at around 1:15 a.m.

In a news release, RCMP say a preliminary investigation suggests she was hit by more than one vehicle.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 men found injured in Leduc after RCMP respond to report of shots fired

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said. No one else reported injuries.

RCMP aren’t releasing the identity of the victim pending notification of her next of kin.

The crash caused traffic in the area to be re-rerouted as RCMP investigate.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlberta RCMPFatal CrashFatal CollisionFatalLeducpedestrian hitLeduc RCMPHit By CarWoman hit by carpedestrian hit and killedLeduc Albertawoman hit and killed
Flyers
More weekly flyers