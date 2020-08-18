Highway 16 closed near Jasper after fatal collision

Send this page to someone via email

Jasper RCMP are investigating a fatal collision east of the national park gates.

At around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, police said they were called to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 16, about 10 kilometres east of the Jasper National Park gates.

One person was killed in the crash, police said. The victim’s identity was not released.

It’s not known if anyone else was injured in the collision.

The east and westbound lanes of Highway 16 were closed to traffic at the location of the crash as police investigated.

Traffic is being re-routed. The highway is expected to be closed for several hours, police said in a media release just after noon Tuesday. It is not know when Highway 16 will reopen to traffic.

