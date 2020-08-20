Apology, compensation coming to B.C. students given botched 2019 provincial exam scores

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Ministry of Education says it will apologize to and compensate students who were financially harmed by botched provincial exam scores revealed in July 2019.

The move comes following an investigation by the B.C. Ombudsperson, whose office released its report on the matter on Thursday.

According to the report, the ministry posted about 18,000 incorrect exam scores, about half of which were too high and half of which too low.

The report also found the ministry’s communication with students and families “was misleading, and in some cases inaccurate,” a news release said.

At the time, the ministry described the issue as a “tabulation anomaly.”

The error resulted in panic for many students in the graduating class of 2019 who were counting on the grades for crucial post-secondary admissions that summer.

