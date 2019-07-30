‘Tabulation anomaly’ forces B.C. to review all 2019 provincial exam grades

B.C.’s education ministry is scrambling to correct a tabulation “anomaly” that left some graduating students reporting inexplicably terrible marks on the provincial exams they’re relying on to get into college.

It’s unclear how many students were affected by the problem, but one parent told Global News that students who usually scored in the 80s and 90s were reporting being left with exam scores in the 40 to 60 per cent range.

READ MORE: Provincial exams replaced with ‘core math and literacy skill assessments’

In an emailed statement, the Ministry of Education acknowledged the error, admitting it was “stressful for students and families.”

“There was an anomaly in the tabulation of the Grade 12 June exam results and a team of ministry staff are actively working to identify and resolve the issue,” reads the statement.

“The ministry is reviewing each June 2019 exam result to ensure student grades are accurately reflected on their transcripts.”

WATCH: (Aired: 2016) B.C.’s new school curriculum means fewer exams

The ministry said it has also contacted all secondary schools in the province to let them know about the issue.

READ MORE: What you need to know about provincial exams

As for students worried the mix-up will affect their applications to college or university, the ministry said it is working to “help ensure no student applications are impacted.”

The ministry said it has already contacted B.C. post-secondary institutions, and is “actively contacting” institutions across the country to advise them of the issue.