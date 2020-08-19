Canada sees 336 new coronavirus infections as global cases top 22 million

Send this page to someone via email

Canada recorded another 336 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total case count to 123,433.

Provincial and territorial health authorities also confirmed another five people have died as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In Ontario, 102 new cases of the virus were detected, bringing the province’s total case load to 40,972.

The death toll in the province also decreased by one to 2,792.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, 2,633,850 tests for COVID-19 have been administered in Ontario, and 3,805 people have recovered from the virus.

In Quebec — the province hit hardest by the pandemic — 64 new cases were identified.

Health officials also reported another two deaths related to the virus which they said occurred last week.

Since the pandemic began, health officials in Quebec have conducted 1,004,698 tests for the virus and 54,238 people have recovered after falling ill.

Manitoba health officials reported 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and confirmed one more person had died, bringing the province’s death toll to 12.

More than 118,360 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Manitoba and a total of 528 people have recovered after contracting the virus.

In Saskatchewan, four new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed, but health authorities said no one else had died of the virus.

0:39 Coronavirus: Ford says he is following advice of experts on mandatory masks for children in kindergarten Coronavirus: Ford says he is following advice of experts on mandatory masks for children in kindergarten

The new infections bring the province’s total case count to 1,586.

Story continues below advertisement

Thus far, 125,181 people have been tested for COVID-19. In Saskatchewan, 1,410 cases are considered to be recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Neither New Brunswick nor Newfoundland saw a new case of the virus on Wednesday, and health authorities in both provinces said no new deaths had occurred.

In New Brunswick, 57,511 tests have been administered and 172 of those who were infected with the virus have recovered.

Newfoundland health officials have conducted 29,175 tests for COVID-19, and 263 people in the province have recovered from the virus.

In Nova Scotia, one new case of COVID-19 was detected, bringing the provinces case count to 1,076.

Sixty-four people have died from the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia. A total of 1,007 have recovered.

Since the pandemic began, the province has conducted more than 70,300 tests for COVID-19.

1:47 Coronavirus: Manitoba unveils four-level pandemic plan and response Coronavirus: Manitoba unveils four-level pandemic plan and response

Prince Edward Island (PEI) did not release new coronavirus data on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

However, on Tuesday, PEI health officials said three new cases of the virus had been identified, bringing the province’s total case load to 44.

Forty of those cases are considered recovered.

Alberta reported 82 new cases of COVID-19, and health officials said two more people had died.

The province has conducted a total of 846,681 tests for the virus, and 11,167 people have recovered after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Health officials in British Columbia said 68 new COVID-19 infections have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 4,688. No new deaths were reported.

Fifty-seven of the province’s total cases are considered “epidemiologically linked,” meaning they have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.

A total of 3,749 people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C.

2:24 Coronavirus: Alberta’s top doctor says 2 new outbreaks after religious gathering, church service Coronavirus: Alberta’s top doctor says 2 new outbreaks after religious gathering, church service

In the Northwest Territories, no new cases of the virus or deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 3,683 people have been tested for COVID-19 and all five of the territories confirmed cases are considered recovered.

Nunavut has yet to see a confirmed case of the virus.

The latest data released by health officials in the Yukon said as of Tuesday, the territory’s case count remained at 15.

All 15 of the territory’s confirmed cases are considered recovered.

Global cases top 22 million

The novel coronavirus pandemic reached yet another grim milestone on Wednesday, as the number of infections worldwide topped 22 million.

According to a tally from John’s Hopkins University, as of 8 p.m. ET, there were a total of 22,260,914 confirmed cases of the virus around the world.

2:40 Coronavirus: Dr. Tam discusses impact, spread of virus in children as back-to-school questions linger Coronavirus: Dr. Tam discusses impact, spread of virus in children as back-to-school questions linger

Since the virus was first detected in late 2019, it has claimed 784,082 lives.

Story continues below advertisement

The United States remained the epicentre of the virus on Wednesday, with 5,524,398 confirmed infections.