B.C. reports 68 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

There were no new coronavirus deaths in British Columbia Wednesday, but the province announced yet another 68 new cases.

Sixty-one of those cases were in the Lower Mainland.

It pushed the number of active cases in the province to a new record high of 798, with another 2,452 people self-isolating due to potential exposure to the virus.

Ten people are in hospital with COVID-19, while four were in critical care.

B.C. has recorded 4,745 total cases of the virus, about 79 per cent of which have recovered.

The province’s death toll stands at 198.

