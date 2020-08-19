Menu

Health

B.C. reports 68 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

By Simon Little Global News
There were no new coronavirus deaths in British Columbia Wednesday, but the province announced yet another 68 new cases.

Sixty-one of those cases were in the Lower Mainland.

It pushed the number of active cases in the province to a new record high of 798, with another 2,452 people self-isolating due to potential exposure to the virus.

Ten people are in hospital with COVID-19, while four were in critical care.

B.C. has recorded 4,745 total cases of the virus, about 79 per cent of which have recovered.

The province’s death toll stands at 198.

