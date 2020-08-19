Menu

Politics

New Brunswick reports 0 new coronavirus cases, 1 more recovery on Wednesday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 11:43 am
New Brunswick parents raising concerns about province’s return to school plan
Parents are raising concerns about the plan now that regularly-scheduled updates on the plan have been scrapped. Tim Roszell reports.

New Brunswick is reporting no new additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

There are now 12 active cases in the province, which means one case is considered to be recovered since Tuesday.

On Monday, the province announced that physical distancing regulations in public areas with seating, such as theatres or arenas, have been lowered to a minimum of one metre with the continuous use of masks.

Read more: Election scraps regular Return to School Plan updates in New Brunswick

Health officials still recommend good handwashing practices, sanitizing touched surfaces, and wearing non-medical masks in public indoor spaces.

To date, the province has confirmed 186 cases of COVID-19. There are no coronavirus patients in the hospital, according to the province. Two people have died as a result of the coronavirus in New Brunswick.

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus updateNew BrunswickBlaine HiggsCOVID-19 New BrunswickNew Brunswick COVID-19 Update
