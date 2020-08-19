New Brunswick reports 0 new coronavirus cases, 1 more recovery on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

There are now 12 active cases in the province, which means one case is considered to be recovered since Tuesday.

On Monday, the province announced that physical distancing regulations in public areas with seating, such as theatres or arenas, have been lowered to a minimum of one metre with the continuous use of masks.

Health officials still recommend good handwashing practices, sanitizing touched surfaces, and wearing non-medical masks in public indoor spaces.

To date, the province has confirmed 186 cases of COVID-19. There are no coronavirus patients in the hospital, according to the province. Two people have died as a result of the coronavirus in New Brunswick.

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.