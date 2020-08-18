Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Election scraps regular Return to School Plan updates in New Brunswick

By Tim Roszell Global News
Reaction to an election being called amid COVID-19 mixed among New Brunswickers
New Brunswickers have had more than 24 hours to think about how they feel about an election being called in the midst of the pandemic. Global’s Shelley Steeves found out the reaction is mixed.

The New Brunswick election campaign has forced the province’s department of education to abandon regular updates for its Return to School Plan.

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy had previously scheduled updates twice per week in August through Sept. 3.

But Monday’s drop of the writ was followed by an announcement that the updates would only be on dates “to be determined.”

Read more: All our New Brunswick election 2020 coverage

Lloyd Jardine and his wife are raising their 13-year-old grandson, who is about to enter Grade 9, in the tiny community of Warwick Settlement, near Miramichi.

He said he was hopeful the regular updates would provide answers about how COVID-19 is going to change his grandson’s daily routine.

Story continues below advertisement
Liberals and PC leaders set tone for their NB election campaigns
Liberals and PC leaders set tone for their NB election campaigns

As an example, he said he’s not sure what will happen when the school bus arrives at the start of the day.

“Are they going to try to keep physical distancing as much as possible?” Jardine said. “Are they going to all enter the school, as to how the bus is going to unload? Is it going to be literally, physically impossible to keep any type of distance?

Trending Stories

“We don’t know. So if we don’t have the updates, we still don’t know.”

Jardine spoke with Global News in the spring when students were finishing the previous school year online during the coronavirus pandemic. That was a challenge for his grandson, he said, because he has was he describes as “poor” high-speed internet connectivity.

Read more: New Brunswick releases updated plan for upcoming school year

Story continues below advertisement

He was not alone.

Global News heard from numerous families affected by spotty service, primarily in rural areas.

Jardine said his internet connectivity has shown only modest improvement recently despite promises from the education department that services would be enhanced. He said he’s waiting for an update on those improvements.

New Brunswick parents raising concerns about province’s return to school plan
New Brunswick parents raising concerns about province’s return to school plan

He recently purchased a laptop for his grandson to use at school, but doubts his internet speed would allow for much at-home learning, as required for high school students.

“So my concern now is that during the election phase itself, and depending on the outcome,” he said. “These internet providers/cell providers are going to say, ‘OK, the pressure is no longer on us. We can just sit back on our laurels now, until at least the election is over.”

Story continues below advertisement

Moncton-area GED teacher Linda Gutteridge believes money spent on the election may be better spent on computers and internet access for all students.

Read more: New Brunswick teachers up for coronavirus challenges, says union

“If the second wave (of COVID-19) comes and it’s worse than the first wave, then people can just work from home,” Gutteridge said. “And if you don’t have access to a computer that has a printer and has a scanner and anything like that, you’re falling behind.”

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development declined a request for an interview because of the election.

A spokesperson told Global News updates are still planned prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year, with the next one set for Aug. 20.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19MonctonBack to SchoolNew Brunswick ElectionInternetcomputersDominic Cardyreturn to schoolDepartment of Education and Early Childhood DevelopmentUpdatesGEDWarwick SettlementLinda Gutteridge
Flyers
More weekly flyers