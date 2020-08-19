Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of coronavirus Wednesday, cause remains under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus in the province on Wednesday.

The case is located in the Northern Zone and the cause remains under investigation. There are now five active cases in Nova Scotia.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 448 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday, moving the province’s total number of tests to 71,018.

There is no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19 at this time and individuals with the virus have ranged in age from under 10 to over 90.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been 1,076 cases in Nova Scotia and 64 coronavirus-related deaths in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The province reports that 1,007 of the positive cases are considered resolved.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

Story continues below advertisement

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

— With a file from Karla Renic