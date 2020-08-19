Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of coronavirus Wednesday, cause remains under investigation

By Alexander Quon Global News
Critics say quality air ventilation will be difficult to achieve in schools
As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, experts are learning more about ways to limit the virus's spread. One important factor is quality air ventilation in enclosed spaces, Graeme Benjamin reports with the school year just around the corner, education critics say that will be hard to achieve in classrooms.

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus in the province on Wednesday.

The case is located in the Northern Zone and the cause remains under investigation. There are now five active cases in Nova Scotia.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 448 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday, moving the province’s total number of tests to 71,018.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

There is no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19 at this time and individuals with the virus have ranged in age from under 10 to over 90.

There have been 1,076 cases in Nova Scotia and 64 coronavirus-related deaths in the province.

The province reports that 1,007 of the positive cases are considered resolved.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

— With a file from Karla Renic

