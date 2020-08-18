Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Provincial health officials are reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.
There are four active cases in the province.
The most recently reported case is related to one of the confirmed cases reported last week, which was travel-related and located in the northern part of Nova Scotia.
To date, the province has confirmed 1,075 cases of COVID-19.
There are now 1,007 resolved cases and there have been 64 deaths in the province resulting from COVID-19 complications.
Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:
- Fever (including chills, sweats)
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Shortness of breath
- Muscle aches
- Sneezing
- Nasal congestion/runny nose
- Hoarse voice
- Diarrhea
- Unusual fatigue
- Loss of sense of smell or taste
- Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
