Fire in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood leaves man in critical condition

Montreal police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a fire in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

The fire broke out in a residential building on St-Urbain Street near Marianne Street shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Firefighters found the unconscious 29-year-old man inside the building. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Brabant said the fire department was unable to determine the cause of the fire.

The investigation has since been transferred to the police force’s arson squad.

