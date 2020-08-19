Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigate links between three shootings along Henri-Bourassa Boulevard

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 7:22 am
Montreal police are investigating the potential links between three separate shootings that took place along Henri-Bourassa Boulevard in the boroughs of Anjou, Montreal North and Ahuntsic-Cartierville on August 18, 2020.
Montreal police are investigating the potential links between three separate shootings that took place along Henri-Bourassa Boulevard in the boroughs of Anjou, Montreal North and Ahuntsic-Cartierville on August 18, 2020. TVA

Montreal police are investigating after three separate shootings took place across the city’s east and north ends Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The first took place around 12 p.m. in the borough of Anjou, when a man with a sawed-off rifle opened fire on the second floor of a tattoo parlour on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East, police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said.

Read more: Montreal police called to violent incidents in Mile End and Anjou

One victim, a 28-year-old man, suffered injuries during the shooting in Anjou. Brabant confirmed to Global News the man is “known to police services, and is now out of danger.”

Police then received a 911 call reporting gunshots down the street, in the borough of Montreal-North. Officers found a bullet shell. However, even after going door-to-door and checking with local hospitals, no victims were located.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Finally, at around 7 p.m., a third shooting was reported, again on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard, this time at a barbershop in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville. After opening fire through a window, the shooter fled south on foot, police said.

This incident, Brabant said, had two victims. A 36-year-old man was shot in the hand and is being treated in hospital, where there is no concern for his life, while a 40-year-old man suffered only minor injuries and was not taken to hospital for treatment.

Read more: Montreal attempted murder: 68-year-old suspect still wanted

Brabant told Global News an investigation into the three incidents — and any link between them — is ongoing.

“At this point, it’s a little too early to confirm, but we’re looking into it,” he said.

Montreal PoliceSPVMNorth EndMontreal crimeMontreal shootingeast-endHenri-BourassaHenri-Bourassa shooting
