Montreal police called to violent incidents in Mile End and Anjou

Two male victims, one 18 and one in his 30s, were sent to hospital in critical condition after two separate violent incidents occurred in Montreal on Saturday night.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition overnight after being stabbed in the city’s Mile End neighbourhood.

Police were called to Park Avenue and St-Viateur Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday after an altercation broke out in a group that left one victim with stab wounds. Police say the group fled the scene before their arrival.

Authorities rushed the victim to hospital in critical condition, but he has since stabilized, according to police.

Officials say no arrests were made and an investigation is underway.

Earlier that evening, a man in his 30s was brought to hospital in critical condition after suffering a “violent attack” in Montreal’s Anjou borough.

Police were called to Jean-René-Ouimet Street near Parkway Boulevard at 10:15 p.m., where they say they found the seriously injured man on the street and rushed him to hospital. Health authorities say the victim remains in critical condition as of noon on Sunday.

Police could not say how victim’s injuries were inflicted. No arrests were made and a perimeter has been set up at the scene for an investigation.

