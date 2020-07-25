Quebec man dies after being pepper-sprayed by police

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), is investigating the death of a Sherbrooke, Que., man after he had been pepper-sprayed by officers during a police intervention Saturday.

According to the BEI, Sherbrooke police were called at 6:15 a.m. for an altercation between two men in front of a business at an unspecified location.

According to Sherbrooke police, when officers arrived on the scene one of the two men fled and an officer chased and caught up with the 33-year-old suspect.

The officer then used pepper spray to control the man. He lost consciousness and later died in hospital at 11:30 a.m., according to the BEI’s statement.

The police watchdog agency says eight of its officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident with the help of a forensics specialist from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The BEI, which investigates all deaths and injuries at the hands of police, is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the agency here.

–With files from the Canadian Press

