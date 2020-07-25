Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Quebec man dies after being pepper-sprayed by police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
The officer used pepper spray to control the man, who then lost consciousness and later died in hospital.
The officer used pepper spray to control the man, who then lost consciousness and later died in hospital. Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), is investigating the death of a Sherbrooke, Que., man after he had been pepper-sprayed by officers during a police intervention Saturday.

According to the BEI, Sherbrooke police were called at 6:15 a.m. for an altercation between two men in front of a business at an unspecified location.

According to Sherbrooke police, when officers arrived on the scene one of the two men fled and an officer chased and caught up with the 33-year-old suspect.

READ MORE: Young adults given new warnings as coronavirus cases spike across Canada

The officer then used pepper spray to control the man. He lost consciousness and later died in hospital at 11:30 a.m., according to the BEI’s statement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The police watchdog agency says eight of its officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident with the help of a forensics specialist from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The BEI, which investigates all deaths and injuries at the hands of police, is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the agency here.

–With files from the Canadian Press

Police believe they know how Carpentier killed daughters
Police believe they know how Carpentier killed daughters
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sureté du QuébecSQPolice brutalityPolice ViolencePepper SpraySherbrookeBEIPolice forceBureau des Enquêtes IndépendantesQuebec Police WatchdogSûreté municipale de Sherbrooke
Flyers
More weekly flyers