Crime

Montreal attempted murder: 68-year-old suspect still wanted

By Staff The Canadian Press
A Montreal police badge is shown during a police intervention in Montreal, Sunday, July 12, 2020.
A Montreal police badge is shown during a police intervention in Montreal, Sunday, July 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

A 68-year-old man is still wanted Sunday morning, the day after an attempted murder in the Saint-Laurent borough in Montreal.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was in critical condition on Saturday night after a shooting that took place around 7:30 p.m. near Place de la Côte-Vertu.

According to Montreal police, several shots were fired in the area, where there are several apartment buildings.

Police found the victim seriously injured by at least one projectile from a firearm. There was fear for his life during his transport to the hospital.

Trending Stories

The 68-year-old suspect fled the scene and police asked residents of the area to stay inside their homes in the evening as a preventive measure.

The motive for the crime and the link between the suspect and the victim were still unknown several hours after the incident.

A large security perimeter was erected by the police and had not been lifted around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning while the Montreal police investigators continued to analyze the crime scene.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeMontreal PoliceAttempted MurderMontreal crimeMontreal shootingSaint Laurent BoroughSaint-Laurent shootingPlace de la Côte-Vertu
