West Edmonton residents witness man punching dog; police need help identifying him

The Edmonton Police Service is releasing two photos in the hopes of identifying a suspect in an animal cruelty investigation.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, witnesses reported seeing a man “violently punching a dog multiple times” in west Edmonton.

Residents said it happened near 179 Street and 80A Avenue. They told police they have seen the man walking this dog in the neighbourhood before.

The witnesses said they tried to approach the man but “he became confrontational” and left the area, heading east on 80A Ave.

EPS said, despite a thorough investigation, officers have been unable to identify or locate this man. Police therefore released photos Tuesday, hoping someone will recognize the man or dog and contact them.

Police describe the man as having brown hair that was pulled back in a ponytail, wearing a dark T-shirt, knee-length shorts and a dark baseball hat.

The dog is described as a large tan-coloured Mastiff mixed breed who the man called “Macy” or “Lacy.”

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

