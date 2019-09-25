Alberta SPCA investigates dogs in distress at Swan Hills property

WARNING: The details in the following story are graphic.

An investigation is underway after concerned residents in Swan Hills, Alta., contacted the Alberta SPCA about animals living in what were described to Global News as unfit conditions.

Photos of the area, which Global News has chosen not to publish because of their graphic nature, show a dead dog on the ground in deplorable conditions.

The photos were shared with Global News by a resident, and show what appears to be a dog a state of decay in a yard littered with discarded and soiled household items like bedding, cushions and pillows.

When Global News contacted the SPCA Wednesday morning, the organization said it was aware of information being shared on social media, but said it didn’t have enough detail to launch a formal investigation into the claims.

However, later in the day, the SPCA said it had received enough information to launch an inquiry.

“Recent and credible information has come to our attention that has given our Animal Protection Services department the necessary grounds to open a file and assign a peace officer to investigate,” Alberta SPCA communications manager Dan Kobe said in a statement.

“The investigation is in the early stages.”

Alberta SPCA peace officers have authority to enforce the Animal Protection Act and relieve animals in distress.

It’s not known whether there are any other dogs or other animals on the property.

The number of animals that can live on a property is regulated by local municipal bylaws. The town of Swan Hills animal control bylaw states that individuals in the town may not keep more than three dogs over the age of three months at their home.

Global News reached out to RCMP and the Swan Hills municipal bylaw office on the issue, but did not hear back by the time of publishing.