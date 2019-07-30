72 dogs seized from alleged puppy mill in rural northeast Edmonton

A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police say officers recently discovered a puppy mill in northeast Edmonton.

Police say they were tipped off after reports of serious neglect from several people looking to purchase puppies. According to EPS, the puppies were posted for sale to an online website.

On Sunday, Edmonton police officers and peace officers from Animal Control and Care searched a rural home near 247 Avenue and 18 Street.

READ MORE: City will take over enforcement from Edmonton Humane Society: ‘Animals will be protected’

According to police, a total of 72 dogs — mostly Havanese ranging from two-week-old puppies to fully grown dogs — were found inside the house.

While investigators were searching the home, police said they discovered several puppies hidden inside a closet and beneath a hutch in the home.

The dogs showed signs of severe neglect and potential illness, according to police, and they were seized by peace officers.

READ MORE: Edmonton dog breeder pleads guilty to causing distress to dozens of dogs

On Tuesday, police said the puppies were undergoing physical examinations at the Animal Control and Care facility, located adjacent to the Edmonton Humane Society in the city’s northwest.

Gloria Sears, 57, was charged under both the Criminal Code and the Animal Protection Act (APA) with causing animals to be in distress and failing to provide adequate care.

Police said Sears is also facing additional charges under the APA, including causing an animal to be in distress, failing to provide adequate food and water and failing to provide adequate shelter, space and ventilation.

Police would like to speak with any other potential consumers who may have visited the property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS or Crime Stoppers.