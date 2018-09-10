Edmonton dog breeder pleads guilty to causing distress to dozens of dogs

Nearly two years after dozens of dogs were seized from a breeding operation in Edmonton, one of the breeders involved has pleaded guilty to a charge in connection with the case.

Justin Lawrence Iverson pleaded guilty to one count of causing distress to 41 dogs between September 2016 and December 2016. Iverson was given a $10,000 fine and a 30-year ban on owning pets, a Crown prosecutor handling the case told Global News on Monday. However, under certain conditions, Iverson may be allowed to own up to two pets.

In 2016, the Edmonton Humane Society told Global News animal protection officers were called to a dog breeding operation after receiving a complaint about a “dire situation.”

“In my six years as an animal protection officer with EHS, this was the highest density of dogs I have witnessed being kept in kennels, living in their own urine and feces,” B. Grey, a peace officer involved in the case, said at the time.

Watch below: In December 2016, Shallima Maharaj filed this report after two Edmonton breeders were charged after dozens of dogs were found living in what animal protection officers called “some of the worst conditions ever seen at a breeding operation.”

Iverson and Christine Archambault were charged in connection with the case. Global News has not received an update on the case against Archambault.

In January 2017, Iverson was charged in a separate case involving animals found in a rural home north of Edmonton.

Redwater RCMP were asked by members of the Edmonton Police Service to check a home in Sturgeon County to ensure the property owner was abiding by court conditions that he was not to own or possess animals. When officers arrived, they could hear several dogs barking and crying inside the home, the RCMP alleged.

They said there were large amounts of animal feces on the front and back porches of the home. Police later found nine pit bulls they alleged were in various states of medical distress. Police said some of the dogs had injuries to their faces and legs and others showed signs of malnourishment. Another pit bull was found dead outside the home.

In the Sturgeon County case, Iverson was charged with five counts of cruelty to animals, five counts of causing injury to animals and 10 counts of failing to comply with recognizance. On Monday, a Crown prosecutor told Global News the trial related to the dogs discovered in Sturgeon County is scheduled for late March.

–With files from Global News’ Caley Ramsay as well as 630 CHED’s Kirby Bourne and Thomas Dias