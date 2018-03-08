Dead dogs, cats discovered on southern Alberta property; SPCA investigating

WARNING: This story contains graphic images. Discretion is advised.

Alberta SPCA confirmed Thursday it’s investigating after several dead animals were discovered on a property east of Lethbridge.

Landowner Sandra Thompson discovered the animals last weekend as she was cleaning the property.

According to Thompson, the previous tenant abandoned the property in January and moved to the Vulcan area, leaving behind a large mess.

“I was sick to my stomach,” Thompson said. “I just thought it was empty boxes she had from her move here.”

Pictures posted on Facebook Wednesday night by Eva Richardson, Thompson’s granddaughter, show dead dogs and cats lying in cardboard boxes.

“I wanted people to get angry, I wanted people to see this,” Richardson said. “I know the images are really graphic but it’s important for people to see this.”

Thompson told Global News the Alberta SPCA is attending her property Thursday afternoon, adding she was asked not to move the boxes.

“I can confirm that we received a call and have an active investigation into the situation,” SPCA spokesperson Roland Lines said in an emailed statement, adding he could not confirm the details in the Facebook post.

WARNING: Graphic images below.

Three neighbours have identified the woman who abandoned the property as Christine Woodman. They said other animals they’d seen with Woodman when she was living there are no longer at the property.

Global News has made several attempts to contact Woodman by phone, text and Facebook with specific questions in relation to the dead animals that were found, but has not received any response.