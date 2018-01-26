Lethbridge man pleads guilty to animal neglect charge after 101 dogs seized

David Michael Petiot, 61, has pleaded guilty to one count under the Animal Protection Act of failing to provide adequate care for wounded or ill dogs.

Petiot will not be able to have any cats or dogs in his possession or care for one year. After that, he will only be able to have one dog until his three-year restriction ends.

Last March, the Alberta SPCA launched an investigation into a home on the city’s west side.

Court heard a family member notified the SPCA there were nearly 100 dogs inside the home where Petiot and his wife lived, adding they were breeding the dogs, but not getting rid of them.

The Crown said an abundance of feces and urine was found and an air quality test showed the environment was harmful to the animals.

A deceased dog was found in the home. The surviving dogs showed signs of being malnourished, dental disease, matted hair and other medical issues.

The maximum fine for Petiot’s charge is $20,000, but the Crown only asked for a $115 fine, saying it was more important to ensure the man didn’t own multiple animals for three years.

The defence told court Petiot and his wife had relocated to a larger property in the country and would eventually like to get a dog.

Petiot has successfully completed a mental health diversion program.