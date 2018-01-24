40 animals in distress seized from rural property in southwest Calgary

The Calgary Humane Society announced Wednesday they had seized 40 animals in distress from a large rural property in the city’s southwest.

Officials with the organization began executing a search warrant on the property the day before, with the assistance of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) and several other police agencies.

“In this case, because of the scale of the property being searched and other safety concerns, we needed to be prepared for a multitude of different scenarios,” Staff Sgt. Guy Baker explained in a news release.

Calgary Humane Society spokesperson Brad Nichols said the animals taken from the property included dogs, cats, birds and reptiles. They will be treated at the Calgary Humane Society as the investigation continues.

The humane society is releasing few other details on the investigation as it is still active. However, sources confirmed to Global News on Tuesday that a man with a previous order in place that prohibited him from having animals had been arrested.

Sources told Global News that animals believed to be in distress were located at the property — including dogs and llamas — as well as guns. Sources said some animals were seized but didn’t say what kind or how many.



Global News has confirmed the suspect pleaded guilty to two counts of causing an animal distress in February 2017 — in one case involving a female quarter horse named “Strawberry” and in the second case involving ducks.

At the time, the 56-year-old was given a 10-year prohibition from owning animals. The ban under the Animal Protection Act includes having custody or control of, or living with and boarding of animals.

– With files from Nancy Hixt, Heide Pearson and Phil Heidenreich