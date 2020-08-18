Canada sees 364 new coronavirus infections, pushing total past 123,000

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 364 new coronavirus infections were detected in Canada on Tuesday, bringing the country’s case count to 123,097.

Provincial and territorial health authorities also confirmed another 13 people have died as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since the virus was first detected in December 2019, it has claimed 9,045 lives in Canada.

In Ontario, health officials reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and said four more people had died after contracting the virus.

Quebec — the province hit hardest by the pandemic — reported 46 new coronavirus infections, and health officials said another six people had died as a result of the virus.

Two of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, health officials explained.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 989,421 tests have been conducted in Quebec and 54,083 people have recovered after falling ill.

New Brunswick saw 17 new cases of the virus on Tuesday and health authorities said another two deaths had occurred.

The province has conducted 116,990 tests for COVID-19 and 502 people have recovered from the virus.

In Saskatchewan, one new coronavirus infection was detected, bringing the provinces total case count to 1,582.

However, health officials said no one else had died as a result of the virus.

In Saskatchewan, 124,219 tests have been administered and a total of 1,403 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Health officials in British Columbia said 83 new COVID-19 infections have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 4,620. No new deaths were reported.

Fifty-seven of the province’s total cases are considered “epidemiologically linked,” meaning they have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.

A total of 3,704 people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C.

In Alberta, 89 new cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday, and health authorities said one more person had died, bringing the province’s total death toll to 225.

More than 11,000 people have recovered from the virus in Alberta. A total of 837,649 have been tested for COVID-19 in the province.

Prince Edward Island health authorities reported three new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the provinces total case load to 44.

However, officials said no new deaths related to the virus had occurred.

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador each did not report any new cases of the virus, and health officials the provinces said no new deaths associated with COVID-19 had occurred.

In Nova Scotia, 69,976 tests have been conducted and 1,007 people have recovered after becoming ill with COVID-19.

New Brunswick health authorities have administered 57,246 tests for the virus and a total of 171 people have recovered.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, the total case count remained at 268. A total of 263 of those cases are considered resolved.

Newfoundland and Labrador health officials have conducted a total of 28,884 tests for COVID-19.

The Northwest Territories reported no new cases of the virus and health authorities said no additional deaths had been recorded.

All five of the territory’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 are considered recovered.

Since the pandemic began the territory has conducted 3,667 tests for the virus.

The latest data from the Yukon released on Aug. 14 said the territory has seen a total of 15 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

Fourteen of those cases are considered to be recovered.

Thus far, the territory has conducted a total of 2,156 tests.

Nunavut remains the only region in Canada that has not yet confirmed a case of the novel coronavirus.

Global cases approach 22 million

Since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China, it has infected nearly 22 million people.

According to a tally from John Hopkins University, as of 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, there were a total of 21987,207 cases of the novel coronavirus around the world.

So far, the virus has claimed 776,914 lives.

The United States remained the epicentre of the virus, with more than 5.4 million cases.