ATV operator charged with impaired driving in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop on the weekend.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers saw a man driving an all-terrain vehicle on Glengarry Road in the Bethany area at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol, police say.

Robby Tennant 59, of Bethany was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); driving a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol and unlawfully driving an off-road vehicle on a highway.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 5, OPP stated Tuesday.

