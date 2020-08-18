Menu

Crime

ATV operator charged with impaired driving in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 2:24 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged an ATVer with impaired driving on Saturday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged an ATVer with impaired driving on Saturday.

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop on the weekend.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers saw a man driving an all-terrain vehicle on Glengarry Road in the Bethany area at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol, police say.

Read more: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured following ATV crash in Hamilton Township: Northumberland OPP

Robby Tennant 59, of Bethany was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); driving a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol and unlawfully driving an off-road vehicle on a highway.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 5, OPP stated Tuesday.

