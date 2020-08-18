ATV operator charged with impaired driving in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop on the weekend.
According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers saw a man driving an all-terrain vehicle on Glengarry Road in the Bethany area at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol, police say.
Robby Tennant 59, of Bethany was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); driving a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol and unlawfully driving an off-road vehicle on a highway.
Trending Stories
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 5, OPP stated Tuesday.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments