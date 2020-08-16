1 dead, 1 seriously injured following ATV crash in Hamilton Township: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed and another suffered serious injuries following an ATV crash on Saturday in Hamilton Township, north of Cobourg.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 5:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision involving an ATV at the intersection of Old School House Road and Harwood Road, near Rice Lake, about 20 kilometres north of Cobourg.

OPP said two people were on the ATV as it was travelling northbound on Harwood Road. Police determined the ATV turned onto Old School House Road and the vehicle left the roadway and struck a hydro pole, ejecting both the driver and the passenger.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet, OPP said.

One of the riders was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Kevin Higney, 43, of Hamilton Township.

OPP say the other rider, aged 40, was first transported to hospital by paramedics but has since been transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries.

The roads were closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

