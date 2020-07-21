Teen charged following ATV crash east of Havelock

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager is facing several charges following an ATV crash east of the village of Havelock, Ont., on Monday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to an ATV crash on Belmont 6th Line in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, about 35 kilometres east of Peterborough.

OPP say a complainant reported that an ATV had lost control and crashed into the ditch in front of their residence.

The driver suffered minor injuries, and the passenger was not injured. Both were not wearing helmets, OPP said.

The 16-year-old driver was charged with the following offences:

Being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero

Careless driving

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Failure to wear a proper helmet

Failure to remain at the scene of a collision

Not having a driver’s licence

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 9.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the youth cannot be released.

