Windows broken at downtown Toronto mosque in 6th reported incident within 3 months

The Muslim Association of Canada says windows at a downtown Toronto mosque were smashed on Sunday, marking the sixth act of vandalism reported at two downtown Toronto mosques within three months.

In a press release issued Monday, the association said the incident occurred at the Masjid Toronto location on Adelaide Street, just west of Jarvis Street.

“The broken windows from the last incident were just fixed and now they are again to be repaired for the third time in a 21-day period,” the release read.

“These incidents are now occurring at a frightening rate and we cannot accept to wait any longer for police action. MAC condemns these acts of hate that threaten the safety of our community.”

The association told Global News there have been three incidents at their Masjid Toronto Dundas Street location involving broken glass, a break-in attempt and graffiti, while the Adelaide Street location has seen three incidents of broken glass.

An arrest was made in connection with the fifth reported incident and police determined it was an act of mischief, the association said.

“We remain concerned that mischief is not the intention of these attacks,” the press release read.

Global News reached out to Toronto police for further information regarding the incidents but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Premier Doug Ford said on Twitter that he was “horrified” to learn of the latest act of vandalism.

“There’s no place for these disgusting actions and behaviour,” he said.

“We will find who’s responsible and get justice for all those affected. We stand with your community.”

