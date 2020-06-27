TTC subway car vandalized with racist graffiti, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after racist graffiti was written on a TTC subway car on Friday.
Dionne Callaghan told Global News she was riding the subway when a woman sitting across from her pointed at her and began yelling between Castle Frank and Donlands stations.
Callaghan said she initially couldn’t hear anything as she had headphones in, but then saw the woman take a marker from her child, and write the n-word on the train.
Callaghan said she exited the train at Victoria Park station and told TTC authorities about the incident, who said they would take the matter seriously.
She also later contacted police and filed a report with officers.
A photo appearing to show the graffiti was posted on Facebook.
TTC spokesperson Stuart Green confirmed to Global News they have looked into the incident and added that they received several other reports regarding the offensive marking.
The train has since been taken out of service to be cleaned, Green said.
He said photos were taken and provided to Toronto police.
Meanwhile, Toronto police Const. Laura Brabant said officers are awaiting further information from the TTC and will be assigning an investigator to the case.
