Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

TTC subway car vandalized with racist graffiti, investigation underway

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 27, 2020 3:17 pm
A photo appearing to show the graffiti was posted on Facebook.
A photo appearing to show the graffiti was posted on Facebook. Facebook / Dionne Samantha Callaghan

An investigation is underway after racist graffiti was written on a TTC subway car on Friday.

Dionne Callaghan told Global News she was riding the subway when a woman sitting across from her pointed at her and began yelling between Castle Frank and Donlands stations.

Callaghan said she initially couldn’t hear anything as she had headphones in, but then saw the woman take a marker from her child, and write the n-word on the train.

Read more: ‘A disgraceful act:’ Nooses found at 2 Toronto construction sites

Callaghan said she exited the train at Victoria Park station and told TTC authorities about the incident, who said they would take the matter seriously.

She also later contacted police and filed a report with officers.

Story continues below advertisement

A photo appearing to show the graffiti was posted on Facebook.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green confirmed to Global News they have looked into the incident and added that they received several other reports regarding the offensive marking.

Toronto police investigate hanging noose found at downtown construction site
Toronto police investigate hanging noose found at downtown construction site

The train has since been taken out of service to be cleaned, Green said.

He said photos were taken and provided to Toronto police.

Meanwhile, Toronto police Const. Laura Brabant said officers are awaiting further information from the TTC and will be assigning an investigator to the case.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceRacismTTCtoronto police serviceanti-black racismToronto racismTTC Racism
Flyers
More weekly flyers