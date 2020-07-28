Noose found at Eglinton Crosstown construction site, Toronto police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating after officials say a noose was found at an Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction site on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for Crosslinx, the construction consortium building the LRT line, the noose was found at the Fairfield Station construction site at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

“Crosslinx has moved swiftly. We called Toronto police and turned over evidence for a criminal investigation,” Kristin Jenkins wrote in a statement to Global News Tuesday night, adding the consortium is “disgusted by this hateful act” and condemns “racist and discriminatory actions.”

“The person(s) responsible will be held to account for their heinous actions. They will be banned from Crosslinx work sites and could face criminal charges.”

Story continues below advertisement

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday after she said she learned about the discovery.

“This is disgusting and unacceptable. I have spoken to the CEO @Metrolinx and the @TorontoPolice hate crime unit was called to investigate,” she wrote.

Premier Doug Ford also reacted to the news, calling the placement of the noose a “despicable act of hatred.”

“This will never be tolerated here in Ontario and when we find who did this, there will be consequences,” he wrote.

Global News contacted Toronto police to ask for more information about the incident, but a spokesperson was unavailable Tuesday night.

The news comes after multiple instances of nooses being found at downtown Toronto construction sites in June.

I have learned that a noose was found at the CTS operated Crosstown construction site this evening. This is disgusting and unacceptable. I have spoken to the CEO @Metrolinx and the @TorontoPolice hate crime unit was called to investigate. — Caroline Mulroney (@C_Mulroney) July 29, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

We will get to the bottom of this despicable act of hatred. This will never be tolerated here in Ontario and when we find who did this, there will be consequences. https://t.co/jxHGeDMccK — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 29, 2020