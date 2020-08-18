Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

Drive-thru Ribfest to roll through Barrie this weekend

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 12:44 pm
The feast has wrapped up for local carnivores as a new summertime staple comes to Saskatoon.
Camp 31 Barbeque, Billy Bones' BBQ and Pistol Pete's will be set up as part of the festival. Vytai Brannan / Global News

This weekend, Barrie, Ont., residents will get to enjoy the lauded Ribfest a bit differently than other years — and with effective COVID-19 measures in place.

The festival will roll into Barrie on Aug. 22 and 23 as a drive-thru in Georgian Mall’s parking lot, with proceeds going to support patient care at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH).

Read more: London Ribfest, Airshow London latest to announce pandemic-related postponements

“We’re glad to see this local summer tradition back for 2020,” said the RVH Foundation’s CEO, Eric Dean, in a statement.

Trending Stories

“We’re especially grateful to see Ribfest support patient care at RVH. This unique event will provide not only an opportunity for families to try some delicious barbecue but a great way to give back to RVH as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Organizers cancel Canada’s Largest Ribfest amid COVID-19 pandemic

Camp 31 Barbeque, Billy Bones’ BBQ and Pistol Pete’s will be set up as part of the festival. The charitable entry fee for the drive-thru is $3.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie newsCity Of BarrieRibfestRVHRoyal Victoria Regional Health CentreBarrie RibfestBarrie Ribfest 2020Barrie Ribfest August 2020Barrie Ribfest coronavirusBarrie Ribfest covid-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers