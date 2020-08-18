Drive-thru Ribfest to roll through Barrie this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

This weekend, Barrie, Ont., residents will get to enjoy the lauded Ribfest a bit differently than other years — and with effective COVID-19 measures in place.

The festival will roll into Barrie on Aug. 22 and 23 as a drive-thru in Georgian Mall’s parking lot, with proceeds going to support patient care at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH).

“We’re glad to see this local summer tradition back for 2020,” said the RVH Foundation’s CEO, Eric Dean, in a statement.

“We’re especially grateful to see Ribfest support patient care at RVH. This unique event will provide not only an opportunity for families to try some delicious barbecue but a great way to give back to RVH as well.”

Camp 31 Barbeque, Billy Bones’ BBQ and Pistol Pete’s will be set up as part of the festival. The charitable entry fee for the drive-thru is $3.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.