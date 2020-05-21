Organizers cancel Canada’s Largest Ribfest amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of another iconic festival.

Canada’s Largest Ribfest, scheduled for the Labour Day weekend in Burlington, has been scrapped.

In a statement, Burlington Rotary Lakeshore said “while we have watched for positive trends and are seeing the beginning of gradual and cautious re-opening phases; we continue to face uncertainty as to what the coming summer months will bring in terms of access to parks, facilities or whether we will experience relaxed or further enhanced public safety protocols.

“It has become increasingly clear that large scale public events in 2020 will be impossible and impractical to take place.

“With that in mind it is with deep regret that the unfortunate decision has been made to cancel Canada’s Largest Ribfest for 2020,” the statement reads.

The Rotary club is asking residents to consider making a contribution to one of the following charities that would have benefited from this year’s event from Sept. 4-7: Halton Food For Life, Burlington Food Bank, Salvation Army Food Bank, Food4Kids, Wellington Square Meal Program, Halton Women’s Place, The Carpenter Hospice, Joseph Brant Hospital or Rotary Burlington Lakeshore.

The event, an end-of-summer tradition, has raised $4.5 million for local and international charities.

Organizers say planning for the 2021 Ribfest, the event’s 25th edition, has already begun.