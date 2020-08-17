Menu

Crime

Peterborough police believe more victims possible in sexual assault investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 4:56 pm
Peterborough police allege there may be more sexual assault victims of Mohammad Yazdani Hemmatabadi.
Peterborough police allege there may be more sexual assault victims of Mohammad Yazdani Hemmatabadi. Peterborough Police Service

Police in Peterborough believe there may be more victims of a man currently charged with sexual assault with a weapon.

In June, Mohammad Yazdani Hemmatabadi, 34, formerly of Peterborough, was arrested following an alleged altercation involving a woman he met through an online dating app.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with sexual assault with a weapon: police

Police on Monday say they are currently investigating a number of other alleged sexual assaults involving Hemmatabadi between October 2019 and June 2020. They noted he also has ties to other areas including Bradford, Ont.

“The accused in these assaults makes contact with the victims in various manners and engages in rough sexual acts including, but not limited to, choking his victims,” police stated.

Police say Hemmatabadi is known to use the following apps to chat with his victims: Plenty of Fish, What’s App and Instagram.

“The Peterborough Police Service is concerned at this time that there are additional victims who have not yet come forward to police,” police stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Stacey Cowie at 705-876-1122 ext 305.

