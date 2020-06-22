Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with sexual assault with a weapon: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 12:53 pm
A Peterborough man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman with a weapon and choking her.
A Peterborough man is facing charges, including sexual assault with a weapon, following an incident on Sunday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, police received a report that the man and a woman, who met through an online dating app, were at a residence on Sunday. It’s alleged the man sexually assaulted and choked the woman.

Police investigated and made an arrest.

Mohammad Yazdani-Hemmatabadi, 33, of George Street North, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with sexual assault with a weapon and overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday, police said.

