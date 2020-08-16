Canada records 198 new coronavirus infections as cases top 122,000

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian health officials confirmed 198 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday as the number of people who tested positive for the virus rose to 122,040.

Provincial health authorities confirmed two people had died. Those numbers are incomplete, as British Columbia, Alberta, Prince Edward Island and all three territories did not report updated numbers over the weekend.

Since Canada saw its first known case in January, 9,026 people in the country have died. As of Sunday, more than 5.5 million people had been tested for the virus and 108,484 had recovered.

In Saskatchewan, health authorities added 26 more cases to the provincial tally Sunday, bringing the total amount to 1,580. They said one person had died, for a total of 22. So far, 1,365 people have recovered.

Manitoba reported 36 new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, most of which officials said were linked to a known cluster. Two previously reported cases were removed after it was discovered that one positive test result came from an out-of-province resident and another came back negative, bringing the provincial total to 697.

So far, 483 people have recovered from the virus while nine people have died.

Ontario officials said 81 more people were diagnosed with the virus on Sunday, but reported no more people had died from the virus. The province’s death toll stands at 2,789, while 36,953 people have recovered after falling ill.

Sixty-seven people tested positive for COVID-19, Quebec officials said on Sunday. They said one more person had died from the virus, but specified it stems from an unknown date and that no new deaths were reported within the last 24 hours.

New Brunswick identified two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 186 confirmed diagnoses. So far, 169 of those infected have recovered and two people have died.

In Nova Scotia, authorities reported no new cases or deaths across the province. As of Sunday, 1,074 people had tested positive for the virus, 1,007 of which have recovered. Sixty-four people have died.

There were no new deaths or COVID-19 diagnoses in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, officials confirmed. So far, the province has seen 268 cases of the virus, 263 of which are considered resolved. Three people have died.

In B.C., health authorities said Friday that 82 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the provincial total to 4,311. More than 81 per cent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. have recovered, while 196 people have died.

Alberta reported one new death on Friday, for an overall count of 221. Officials said the total amount of cases rose to 12,053 after 84 people tested positive for the virus. So far, 10,796 people have recovered from the virus.

The latest data from P.E.I., which was released on Friday, said amount of confirmed cases within the province remained at 41. Of those, 36 people have recovered from the virus. No one in the province has died from COVID-19.

In the Yukon, health authorities on Friday reported no new cases of COVID-19. Out of the territory’s 15 cases, all but one have recovered and no one has died from the virus.

All five confirmed cases in the Northwest Territories are now considered resolved. Nunavut has yet to see its first case of COVID-19.