Health

Quebec reports 67 new COVID 19 cases, one death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2020 12:15 pm
A woman wearing a face mask gives a thumbs-up as healthcare workers, professionals and unions demanding safer working conditions and time off amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak protest in front of Santa Cabrini Hospital in Montreal, Quebec, Canada May 29, 2020.
Quebec is reporting 67 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday and one death linked to the virus.

Health authorities say the death stems from an unknown date and none have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The province has 61,151 infections and 5,720 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Both hospitalizations and patients in intensive care remained unchanged from one day earlier.

The province’s Health Department reports 149 patients in hospital, with 25 in intensive care.

Authorities report having conducted 14,947 tests as of Friday, the last day for which figures were available.

