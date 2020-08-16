Quebec reports 67 new COVID 19 cases, one death

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 67 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday and one death linked to the virus.

Health authorities say the death stems from an unknown date and none have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The province has 61,151 infections and 5,720 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Both hospitalizations and patients in intensive care remained unchanged from one day earlier.

The province’s Health Department reports 149 patients in hospital, with 25 in intensive care.

Authorities report having conducted 14,947 tests as of Friday, the last day for which figures were available.

