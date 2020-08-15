Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigate shooting in Dartmouth

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 15, 2020 9:40 am
Global News

Halifax Regional Police said Friday that they responded to a report of possible gunshots in the 500 block of Portland Street in Dartmouth.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene at 9 p.m. they confirmed a shooting had taken place.

Police said the Dartmouth General Hospital reported an adult male arrived with gunshot wounds shortly after, at 9:29 p.m. The hospital was placed in lockdown and officers attended.

In a statement released on Saturday, police provided updates to the incident, stating that investigators have confirmed that a 33-year-old man has been shot and that his wound is non-life-threatening.

“At this time there is no suspect information,” police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020.  Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

