Man charged in connection with recent spate of robberies in Halifax: police

Halifax police have charged a man in connection with a string of robberies in the municipality this month.

On Aug. 9, at approximately 6:40 a.m. AT, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Esso Service Station located at 7151 Chebucto Rd.

A man entered the station, threatened the employee with a knife and left with cigarettes and money. The employee was not injured.

Then on Aug. 11, just after midnight, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Irving Service Station at 6515 Quinpool Rd.

A man entered the service station and threatened the employee with a knife before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

The employee was not injured.

On Aug. 12, just before 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at 5450 Inglis St. A man entered the service station and produced a knife.

The man then went behind the counter and took money from the till and cigarettes from a drawer. The employee was not injured.

Then on Aug. 13, at approximately 1:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Hollis Halfiax Hotel, located at 1649 Hollis St.

A man entered the hotel, produced a knife and then fled the hotel with the employee’s backpack.

The employee was not injured in the incident.

On Thursday officers arrested 48-year-old Glenwood Eugene Oickle of Halifax.

He’s facing four counts of robbery, four counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and 12 counts of breach of probation.

Oickle will appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

