Police arrest 2 in Truro armed robbery investigation

Police arrested two men after reports of an armed robbery at a home on Bayview Street in Truro, N.S.

The Truro Police Service said shortly after midnight on Friday, officers responded to reports of a robbery.

The homeowner told two investigators that two men entered his apartment, pointed a shotgun at him and demanded money.

The two men left after getting a small amount of cash.

Police have since arrested two men. They are being detained pending a future court appearance.

One man, aged 22 from Millbrook, N.S., was arrested at a residence in Millbrook.

The other man, a 27-year-old from Hilden, N.S., was arrested at a home in Hilden.

The firearm and vehicle allegedly used in the robbery, as well as other evidence, have been seized by police.

RCMP assisted in the arrest of both men.