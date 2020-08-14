Police arrest 2 in Truro armed robbery investigation

Police arrested two men after reports of an armed robbery at a home on Bayview Street in Truro, N.S.
The Truro Police Service said shortly after midnight on Friday, officers responded to reports of a robbery.
The homeowner told two investigators that two men entered his apartment, pointed a shotgun at him and demanded money.
The two men left after getting a small amount of cash.
Police have since arrested two men. They are being detained pending a future court appearance.
One man, aged 22 from Millbrook, N.S., was arrested at a residence in Millbrook.
The other man, a 27-year-old from Hilden, N.S., was arrested at a home in Hilden.
The firearm and vehicle allegedly used in the robbery, as well as other evidence, have been seized by police.
RCMP assisted in the arrest of both men.
