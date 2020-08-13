Man shot in back at Dartmouth Hotel

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting at a Dartmouth hotel early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Hampton Inn and Suites on Cromarty Drive around 12:35 a.m to reports of a shooting. When they arrived they located a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his back.

Witness told police they saw two suspects run into the parking lot and flee the scene on foot.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: Black Male, thin build, hair described as shoulder length treads, wearing a white t-shirt.

Suspect #2: Black Male, thin build, wearing a light baby pink hoodie with the hood tied around his face.

A witness also indicated the two suspects arrived at the hotel in a black sedan before the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.