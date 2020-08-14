Coronavirus exposures reported on 3 more flights through Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are alerting the public about potential exposure to the novel coronavirus on three more flights through Vancouver.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says two of the flights were domestic, and one was from India.

Aug. 7: Air Canada Flight #122 – Vancouver to Toronto

Aug. 9: Air Canada Flight #243 – Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 2-4 and 12-15

Aug. 9: Air India Flight #1143 – New Delhi to Vancouver

Passengers on the affected flights are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Passengers aboard the Air India flight are legally required to quarantine for 14 days from arrival in Canada.

A full list of air travel exposures can be found at the BC CDC’s website.

