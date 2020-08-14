Possible coronavirus exposures reported at 2 Coquitlam pubs

Health officials are asking visitors to two Coquitlam pubs earlier this month to watch themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.
Fraser Health reported potential exposures to the virus at the businesses during the first week of August.
The first exposure event was at The Taphouse Coquitlam at 405 North Road No. 2 between 9 p.m. on Aug. 1 and 2 a.m. on Aug. 2.
The second was at Charlie Hamilton’s Pub at 1031-1163 Pinetree Way on Aug. 4 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Fraser Health says the potential exposures are believed to be low risk.
Anyone who develops symptoms is urged to seek testing and self-isolate immediately.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Potential COVID-19 exposures have been reported at two Vancouver night clubs, stores in the Pacific Centre mall, a downtown shoe store and a rave in Surrey in recent days.View link »
Comments